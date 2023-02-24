﻿
China's excavator sales expected to fall by 10 percent in February

Friday, 24 February 2023
       

In February this year, excavator sales in China are expected to amount to 22,000 units, down 10 percent year on year, as announced by the China Construction Machinery Association (CCMA).

In particular, in February, excavator sales in the Chinese domestic market will likely reach 12,000 units, down 30 percent year on year, while excavator sales to the export market are expected to total 10,000 units, up 35 percent year on year.

At the same time, China’s excavator sales in January amounted to 10,443 units, down 33.1 percent, including 3,437 units to the domestic market, down 58.5 percent, and 7,006 units to the export market, down 4.41 percent year on year, as announced by the CCMA.


Tags: China Far East 

