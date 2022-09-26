China's excavator sales expected to drop by nine percent in September

Monday, 26 September 2022 11:11:49 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In September this year, excavator sales in China are expected to amount to 18,250 units, down nine percent year on year.

In particular, in September, excavator sales in the Chinese domestic market will likely total 9,250 units, down 33 percent year on year, while excavator sales to the export market are expected to amount to 9,000 units, up 46 percent year on year.

Market analysts stated that the excavator sales in the local market are still impacted by the repeated outbreaks of the Covid-19 pandemic.