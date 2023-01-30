China's excavator sales expected to decline by 46 percent in Jan

Monday, 30 January 2023 10:44:05 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In January this year, China’s excavator sales are expected to amount to 13,000 units, down 46 percent year on year.

In particular, in January, excavator sales in the Chinese domestic market will likely reach 3,500 units, down 77 percent year on year, while excavator sales to the export market are expected to total 9,500 units, up 10 percent year on year.

Excavator sales in the domestic market have been negatively affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, the upgrading of emissions standards and increased competition in 2022.