China's excavator sales expect to rise by 45.7 percent in March

Tuesday, 06 April 2021 14:52:11 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In March this year, excavator sales of 25 key excavator producers in China are expected to amount to 72,000 units, up around 45.7 percent year on year, as announced by the China Construction Machinery Association (CCMA), including sales of 67,000 units in the domestic market, and sales of 5,000 units in the export market, up around 43.8 percent and around 78.7 percent, year on year, respectively.

As of March 20 this year, 16 provinces in China had issued their project construction investment plans, amounting to 14,754 projects, with a total investment of RMB 30.34 trillion ($4.6 trillion), and a planned investment of RMB 6.0 trillion ($0.92 trillion) in 2021 alone.

“Infrastructure construction activities will see a rebounding trend in the second quarter of the current year, which will bolster China’s economic development and provide solid support for steel prices,” a market analyst said.