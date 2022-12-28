﻿
English
China's excavator sales expect to fall by 17 percent in December

Wednesday, 28 December 2022 10:42:36 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In December this year, excavator sales in China are expected to amount to 20,000 units, down 17 percent year on year.

In particular, in December, excavator sales in the Chinese domestic market will likely reach 10,500 units, down 32 percent year on year, while excavator sales to the export market will likely total 9,500 units, up 10 percent year on year.

In 2022, the excavator sales in China are likely to reach 264,500 units, down 23 percent year on year, including 156,000 units to local market and 108,000 units to export market, up 58 percent year on year.

As a typical investment-dependent and cyclical industry, China’s mining machinery industry continues to face with many uncertainties, for instance, the mass infection of Covid-19, the early Chinese New Year holiday and intensifying competition.


