China's excavator sales expect remain stable in August

Wednesday, 24 August 2022 10:59:32 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In August this year, excavator sales in China are expected to amount to 18,000 units, remaining stable year on year.

In particular, in August, excavator sales in the Chinese domestic market will likely reach 9,000 units, down 27 percent year on year, while excavator sales to the export market will likely total 9,000 units, up 57 percent year on year.

Market analysts thought the Covid-19 pandemic, increasing raw material prices and turbulent international situation have negatively affected the excavator sales in the given period.


