China's excavator sales estimated to have risen by 15.1% in Oct

In October this year, China’s excavator sales are estimated to have reached 16,791 units, up 15.1 percent year on year, as announced by China-based Construction Machinery and Equipment (CME).

In particular, in October, excavator sales in the Chinese domestic market are estimated at 8,266 units, rising by 21.6 percent year on year, while excavator sales to the export markets are estimated to have totaled 8,525 units, up 9.46 percent year on year.

In the January-October period this year, China’s excavator sales are estimated to have increased by 0.47 percent year on year. In the first ten months this year, excavator sales in the Chinese domestic market are estimated to have risen by 9.8 percent year on year, while excavator sales to the export markets are estimated to have declined by 7.41 percent year on year.