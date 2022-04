Monday, 18 April 2022 10:58:38 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In March this year, excavator sales of 26 major excavator producers in China decreased to 37,085 units, down 53.1 percent year on year, as announced by the China Construction Machinery Association (CCMA).

In particular, excavator sales to the domestic market amounted to 26,556 units, down 63.6 percent year on year, while sales to the export markets reached 10,529 units, up 73.5 percent year on year.