China's excavator sales down 24.2 percent in May

Thursday, 09 June 2022 11:29:16 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In May this year, excavator sales of 26 key excavator producers in China decreased to 20,624 units, down 24.2 percent year on year, as announced by the China Construction Machinery Association (CCMA).

In particular, excavator sales to the domestic market amounted to 12,179 units, down 44.8 percent year on year, while sales to the export markets reached 8,445 units, up 63.9 percent year on year.

In the January-May period of the current year, excavator sales of the 26 key excavator producers in China amounted to 122,333 units, down 39.1 percent year on year, including sales of 80,097 units to the domestic market and 42,236 units to the export markets, down 54.7 percent year on year and up 75.7 percent year on year, respectively.


