China's excavator sales down 13.5 percent in February

Tuesday, 08 March 2022 15:06:02 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In February this year, excavator sales of 26 key excavator producers in China increased to 24,483 units, down 13.5 percent year on year, as announced by the China Construction Machinery Association (CCMA).

In particular, excavator sales to the domestic market amounted to 17,052 units, down 30.5 percent year on year, while export sales reached 7,431 units, up 97.7 percent year on year.

In the first two months this year, excavator sales of the 26 key excavator producers in China amounted to 40,090 units, down 16.3 percent year on year, including 25,330 units to the domestic market and 14,760 units to the export market.