China's excavator sales down 10.1 percent in June

Monday, 18 July 2022 11:51:32 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In June this year, excavator sales of the 26 key excavator producers in China decreased to 20,761 units, down 10.1 percent year on year, as announced by the China Construction Machinery Association (CCMA).

In particular, excavator sales to the domestic market amounted to 11,027 units, down 35 percent year on year, while excavator sales to the export markets reached 9,734 units, up 58.4 percent year on year.

In the January-June period of the current year, excavator sales of the 26 key excavator producers in China amounted to 143,094 units, down 36 percent year on year, including 91,124 units to the domestic market and 51,970 units to the export markets, down 52.94 percent year on year and up 72 percent year on year, respectively.


