China's excavator sales decrease by 24 percent in November

Friday, 24 November 2023 09:30:17 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In November this year, China’s excavator sales amounted to 15,600 units, down 24 percent year on year, as announced by China-based Construction Machinery and Equipment (CME).

In particular, in November, excavator sales in the Chinese domestic market amounted to 7,600 units, down 47 percent year on year, while excavator sales to the export markets totaled 8,000 units, down 13 percent year on year.

In 2023, excavator inventory levels have been high in some overseas markets, making it difficult to increase excavator exports, with excavator exports facing downward pressure in the second half of the current year.


