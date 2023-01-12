China's excavator sales decrease by 23.8 percent in 2022

Thursday, 12 January 2023 10:50:01 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In 2022, excavator sales of 26 key excavator producers in China amounted to 261,300 units, down 23.8 percent year on year, the first year-on-year decline since 2016, as announced by the China Construction Machinery Association (CCMA).

In particular, in 2022, excavator sales to the domestic market amounted to 151,900 units, down 44.6 percent year on year, while sales to the export market reached 109,500 units, up 59.8 percent year on year.

However, excavator sales have indicated a rising trend since June last year, reflecting an ongoing improvement in the sector. Market players think the performance of the sector may be better in 2023 given the stimulus policies issued by the government of China.