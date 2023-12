Monday, 25 December 2023 09:48:20 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In December this year, China’s excavator sales amounted to 16,600 units, down 2 percent year on year, as announced by China-based Construction Machinery and Equipment (CME).

In particular, in December, excavator sales in the Chinese domestic market amounted to 7,800 units, down 27 percent year on year, while excavator sales to the export markets totaled 8,800 units, down 18 percent year on year.