China's excavator sales decline by 9.24 percent in July

Thursday, 12 August 2021 13:35:56 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In July this year, excavator sales of 26 key excavator producers in China amounted to 17,345 units, down 9.24 percent year on year, as announced by the China Construction Machinery Association (CCMA), including sales of 12,329 units in the domestic market and sales of 5,016 units in the export market, down 24.1 percent and up 75.6 percent, year on year, respectively.

According to the CCMA, excavator sales in the January-July period reached 241,178 units, up 27.2 percent year on year, including sales of 206,029 units in the domestic market and sales of 35,149 units in the export market, up 19.7 percent and 102 percent, year on year, respectively.