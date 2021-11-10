﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China's excavator sales decline by 30.6 percent in Oct

Wednesday, 10 November 2021 14:04:39 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In October this year, excavator sales of 25 key excavator producers in China amounted to 18,964 units, down 30.6 percent year on year, as announced by the China Construction Machinery Association (CCMA), including sales of 12,608 units in the domestic market and sales of 6,356 units in the export market, down 47.2 percent and up 84.8 percent, year on year, respectively.

According to CCMA, excavator sales in the January-October period reached 298,302 units, up 13.1 percent year on year, including sales of 244,920 units in the domestic market and sales of 53,382 units in the export market, up 3.47 percent and 96.8 percent, year on year, respectively.


Tags: Far East  China  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

10 Nov

Iron ore inventory at Chinese ports up 1.71 percent
09 Nov

6,254 projects start construction in China in October
08 Nov

China’s iron ore imports down 4.2 percent in Jan-Oct
05 Nov

Rockcheck Group to transfer 0.68 million mt of iron-smelting capacity to Hengte Equipment
04 Nov

Ansteel’s net profit up 465.21 percent in January-September