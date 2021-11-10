China's excavator sales decline by 30.6 percent in Oct

Wednesday, 10 November 2021 14:04:39 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In October this year, excavator sales of 25 key excavator producers in China amounted to 18,964 units, down 30.6 percent year on year, as announced by the China Construction Machinery Association (CCMA), including sales of 12,608 units in the domestic market and sales of 6,356 units in the export market, down 47.2 percent and up 84.8 percent, year on year, respectively.

According to CCMA, excavator sales in the January-October period reached 298,302 units, up 13.1 percent year on year, including sales of 244,920 units in the domestic market and sales of 53,382 units in the export market, up 3.47 percent and 96.8 percent, year on year, respectively.