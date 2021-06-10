﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China's excavator sales decline by 14.3 percent in May

Thursday, 10 June 2021 14:15:31 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In May this year, excavator sales of 26 key excavator producers in China amounted to 27,220 units, down 14.3 percent year on year, as announced by the China Construction Machinery Association (CCMA), including sales of 22,070 units in the domestic market and sales of 5,150 units in the export market, down 25.2 percent and up 132 percent, year on year, respectively.

According to CCMA, excavator sales in the January-May period reached 200,733 units, up 37.7 percent year on year, including sales of 176,735 units in the domestic market and sales of 23,998 units in the export market, up 31.7 percent and 106 percent, year on year, respectively.


Tags: Far East  China  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

11  Jun

MOC: Average steel prices in China edge up slightly last week
07  Jun

China’s steel exports decline by 33.9 percent in May from April
07  Jun

Rizhao Steel to build 7.5 million mt BF under new capacity swap program
03  Jun

Local government land sale revenues in 300 Chinese cities up 36% in May
02  Jun

China’s heavy truck sales decline for first time this year in May