China's excavator sales decline by 14.3 percent in May

Thursday, 10 June 2021 14:15:31 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In May this year, excavator sales of 26 key excavator producers in China amounted to 27,220 units, down 14.3 percent year on year, as announced by the China Construction Machinery Association (CCMA), including sales of 22,070 units in the domestic market and sales of 5,150 units in the export market, down 25.2 percent and up 132 percent, year on year, respectively.

According to CCMA, excavator sales in the January-May period reached 200,733 units, up 37.7 percent year on year, including sales of 176,735 units in the domestic market and sales of 23,998 units in the export market, up 31.7 percent and 106 percent, year on year, respectively.