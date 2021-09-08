China's excavator sales decline by 13.7 percent in August

Wednesday, 08 September 2021 14:35:27 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In August this year, the excavator sales of the 25 main Chinese excavator producers amounted to 18,075 units, down 13.7 percent year on year, as announced by the China Construction Machinery Association (CCMA), including sales of 12,349 units in the domestic market and sales of 5,726 units in the export market, down 31.7 percent and up 100 percent, year on year, respectively.

According to the CCMA, excavator sales in the January-August period reached 259,253 units, up 23.2 percent year on year, including sales of 218,378 units in the domestic market and sales of 40,875 units in the export market, up 23.2 percent and 102 percent, year on year, respectively.