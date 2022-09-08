China's excavator sales amount to 18,076 units in August

Thursday, 08 September 2022 11:15:02 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In August this year, excavator sales of 26 main excavator producers in China amounted to 18,076 units, remaining stable year on year, as announced by the China Construction Machinery Association (CCMA).

In particular, excavator sales to the domestic market amounted to 9,096 units, down 26.3 percent year on year, while excavator sales to the export market reached 8,980 units, up 56.7 percent year on year.

In the January-August period of the current year, excavator sales of the 26 main excavator producers in China amounted to 179,109 units, down 30.9 percent year on year, including sales of 109,470 units to the domestic market and 69,639 units to the export market, down 49.9 percent year on year and up 70.1 percent year on year, respectively.