In the January-May period this year, China’s coking coal imports amounted to 43.714 million mt, down 7.0 percent year on year, according to China’s customs authorities.

In May alone, China’s coking coal imports amounted to 7.387 million mt, down 17.0 percent month on month, while down 23.0 percent year on year.

China’s coking coal imports in June are anticipated to decline further.