China’s coke output rises by 2.8 percent in January-August 2025

In the January-August period this year, China’s metallurgical coke output amounted to 334.06 million mt, up 2.8 percent year on year, as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the first eight months this year, China’s raw coal output amounted to 3.16517 billion mt, increasing by 2.8 percent year on year.

In August alone, China’s metallurgical coke and raw coal outputs totaled 42.6 million mt and 390.5 million mt, up 3.9 percent and down 3.2 percent year on year, respectively.