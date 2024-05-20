China’s coke output down 2.1 percent in January-April

Monday, 20 May 2024 10:41:27 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-April period this year, China’s coke output reached 158.48 million mt, down 2.1 percent year on year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the first four months this year, China’s raw coal output amounted to 1.47579 billion mt, decreasing by 3.5 percent year on year.

In April alone, China’s outputs of coke and raw coal totaled 38.49 million mt and 371.67 million mt, declining by 6.9 percent and 2.9 percent year on year, respectively.

In the first four months, China imported 160 million mt of coal, up 13.1 percent year on year. In April, China imported 45.25 million mt of coal, up 11.3 percent year on year.