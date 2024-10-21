China’s coke output down 1.2 percent in January-September

In the January-September period this year, China’s coke output totaled 364.4 million mt, down 1.2 percent year on year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the first nine months this year, China’s raw coal output amounted to 3.47577 billion mt, increasing by 0.6 percent year on year.

In September alone, China’s outputs of coke and raw coal totaled 39.32 million mt and 414.46 million mt, decreasing by 5.3 percent and increasing by 4.4 percent year on year, respectively.

In the first nine months, China imported 390 million mt of coal, up 11.9 percent year on year. In September, China imported 47.59 million mt of coal, up 13.0 percent year on year.