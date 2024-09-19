China’s coke output down 0.4 percent in January-August

In the January-August period this year, China’s coke output totaled 324.78 million mt, down 0.4 percent year on year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the first eight months this year, China’s raw coal output amounted to 3.05218 billion mt, decreasing by 0.3 percent year on year.

In August alone, China’s outputs of coke and raw coal totaled 40.89 million mt and 396.55 million mt, decreasing by 2.8 percent and increasing by 2.8 percent year on year, respectively.

In the first eight months, China imported 340 million mt of coal, up 11.8 percent year on year. In August, China imported 45.84 million mt of coal, up 3.4 percent year on year.