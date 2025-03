In the January-February period this year, China’s metallurgical coke exports amounted to 1.01 million mt, decreasing by 33.0 percent year on year, as announced by the Chinese customs authorities.

In the first two months this year, China’s coal exports reached 950,000 mt, down 6.3 percent year on year.

In the given period, China’s coal imports reached 76.12 million mt, up 2.1 percent year on year.