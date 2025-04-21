 |  Login 
China’s coke exports decrease by 26.5 percent in Q1

Monday, 21 April 2025 13:40:16 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-March period this year, China’s metallurgical coke exports amounted to 1.77 million mt, decreasing by 26.5 percent year on year, as announced by the Chinese customs authorities.

In the first three months this year, China’s coal exports reached 1.41 million mt, up 1.8 percent year on year. 

In the given period, China’s coal imports amounted to 114.85 million mt, down 0.9 percent year on year. 

In March alone, China’s exports of metallurgical coke and coal totaled 760,000 mt and 460,000 mt, down 15.6 percent and up 23.6 percent year on year, while rising by 81 percent and down 21 percent month on month, respectively. In the given month, China’s coal imports totaled 38.73 million mt, down 6.4 percent year on year, while up 12.7 percent month on month.


