China’s coke exports decrease by 25 percent in Jan-May

In the January-May period this year, China’s metallurgical coke exports amounted to 3.0 million mt, decreasing by 25 percent year on year, as announced by the Chinese customs authorities.

In the first five months this year, China’s coal exports reached 2.54 million mt, up 12.9 percent year on year, while China’s coal imports amounted to 188.67 million mt, down 7.9 percent year on year.

In May alone, China’s exports of metallurgical coke and coal totaled 680,000 mt and 410,000 mt, up 2.2 percent and up 32.3 percent year on year, while increasing by 23.6 percent and down 43 percent month on month, respectively. In the given month, China’s coal imports totaled 36.04 million mt, down 17.7 percent year on year, while increasing by 4.7 percent month on month.