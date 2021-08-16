China’s coal output rises by 4.9 percent in January-July

Monday, 16 August 2021 12:03:05 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-July period of the current year, China’s raw coal output amounted to 2.26 billion mt, rising by 4.9 percent year on year, while increasing by 4.8 percent compared to the same period of 2019, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In July alone, China’s raw coal output reached 310 million mt, down 3.3 percent year on year, while down 6.9 percent compared to the same month in 2019.

China imported 169.74 million mt of coal in the first seven months this year, down 15.0 percent year on year.