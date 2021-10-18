﻿
English
China’s coal output down 0.9 percent in September

Monday, 18 October 2021 11:13:32 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In September this year, China’s raw coal output amounted to 330 million mt, down 0.9 percent year on year, shifting from a year-on-year rise of 0.8 percent in August, while down 1.8 percent compared to the same month in 2019, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the January-September period of the current year, China’s raw coal output amounted to 2.93 billion mt, rising by 3.7 percent year on year, while increasing by 3.6 percent compared to the same period of 2019.

At the same time, China imported 230.4 million mt of coal in the first nine months this year, down 3.6 percent year on year.


