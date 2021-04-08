﻿
China’s auto sales to reach 6.344 million units in Q1, up 72.8 percent

Thursday, 08 April 2021 15:00:10 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Sales of automotive vehicles in China are expected to reach 6.344 million units in the January-March period of the current year, up 72.8 percent year on year, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

In particular, passenger vehicles sales and commercial vehicles sales are expected to see year-on-year rises of 74.1 percent and 71.2 percent in the first quarter, respectively.

Meanwhile, sales of automotive vehicles in China are expected to amount to 2.38 million units in March, up 64 percent month on month, while up 66.8 percent year on year. In particular, passenger vehicles sales and commercial vehicles sales are expected to see year-on-year rises of 73.4 percent and 55.5 percent in March.

CAAM had stated previously that the big year-on-year rise recorded in auto sales in February was due to the low base in the same month of last year.

 


