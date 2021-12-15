﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China’s Angang starts two continuous slab casters after modernization by Primetals

Wednesday, 15 December 2021 15:44:48 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

UK-based plantmaker Primetals Technologies has announced that China-based Angang Iron & Steel’s (Angang) two continuous slab casters at its plant No. 2 in Anshan have commenced operations, following their modernization by Primetals.

With the modernization, state-of-the-art automation features and technological packages were installed to improve slab quality and increase the casters’ efficiency. The single-strand continuous slab casting machine CCM5 was started seven days ahead of schedule and CCM4 went into operation 16 days earlier than planned. Each casting machine has an annual production capacity of 1.15 million mt.

Angang has an annual production capacity of more than 38 million mt.


Tags: China  semis  production  slab  Far East  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

01 Dec

Japan’s industrial output down 5.4 percent in September from August
26 Nov

Danieli to supply two bloom casters to China
24 Nov

China’s Henan Yaxin starts up first eco-friendly mini-mill
22 Nov

Japanese crude steel output up 1% in October from September
16 Nov

Asian buyers’ price idea for imported slabs is below $700/mt CFR