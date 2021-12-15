China’s Angang starts two continuous slab casters after modernization by Primetals

Wednesday, 15 December 2021 15:44:48 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

UK-based plantmaker Primetals Technologies has announced that China-based Angang Iron & Steel’s (Angang) two continuous slab casters at its plant No. 2 in Anshan have commenced operations, following their modernization by Primetals.

With the modernization, state-of-the-art automation features and technological packages were installed to improve slab quality and increase the casters’ efficiency. The single-strand continuous slab casting machine CCM5 was started seven days ahead of schedule and CCM4 went into operation 16 days earlier than planned. Each casting machine has an annual production capacity of 1.15 million mt.

Angang has an annual production capacity of more than 38 million mt.