China to put priority on steady growth in 2022, to support real estate

Tuesday, 14 December 2021 13:50:48 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Chinese premier, Li Keqiang, has stated that China will give greater priority to ensuring steady growth against the new downward pressure on economic development, aiming to maintain steady growth, make structural adjustments and promote reform.

The People’s Bank of China has lowered the interest rate of refinancing for agriculture and small enterprises by 0.25 percentage points. Following the action, the relending rates for refinancing of agriculture and small enterprises will be 1.7 percent, 1.9 percent and 2.0 percent.

At the same time, the PBC decided to raise the foreign exchange reserve requirement ratio of financial institutions by two percentage points from seven percent to nine percent as of December 15, aiming to strengthen the foreign exchange liquidity management of financial institutions.

The Central Economic Work Conference in China was held in Beijing during December 8-10. Accordingly, China will seek an improvement in stability of economic development, though it will put priority on steady growth. In particular, China’s government has reiterated that housing is for living in instead of speculating on, while it also mentioned that “the real estate industry is the pillar industry of the national economy”, which is regarded as a signal that China may issue policies to support the weak housing sector, especially following the Evergrande Real Estate Group crisis. Recently, several real estate enterprises were reported to be short of funds, which shocked the market. Insiders in the real estate industry said the industry faced its biggest challenge this year. If the government issues appropriate policies, the real estate market will see a rebound, which will exert a positive impact on the demand for steel.