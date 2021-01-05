﻿
China to put 3,700 km of new railway lines into operation in 2021

Tuesday, 05 January 2021 12:18:51 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

China Railway Corporation (CRC) held a working meeting on January 4 in Beijing, during which it outlined its main targets for 2021. Accordingly, in the given year the number of passengers carried by trains in China will reach 3.112 billion, while the shipment volumes of commodities will amount to 3.7 billion mt, and 3,700 kilometers of new railway lines are to be put into operation in China.

Planned new railway line construction for 2020 amounted to 4,000 kilometers, including 2,000 km of high-speed lines. In 2021, China plans to maintain the high pace of railway construction growth.


