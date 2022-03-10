﻿
China to promote construction of wind power and photovoltaic facilities

Thursday, 10 March 2022 11:51:30 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Zhang Jianhua, director of China’s National Energy Administration (NEA), has said China will continuously expand its supply of clean energy, strengthening the optimal mix of traditional and new energy sources and accelerating the development of a system for supplying and consuming new energy.

On the one hand, China will speed up development of non-chemical petroleum energy sources, promoting the construction of large wind power and photovoltaic facilities, and putting the first phase of 100 million kilowatt projects into operation. Meanwhile, China will actively promote construction of hydropower facilities, and build up a series of nuclear power projects.

The construction of large-scale projects will likely boost the demand for steel.


