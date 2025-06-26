China Shenhua Energy’s coal sales down 12.3 percent in Jan-May

Major Chinese coal mining company China Shenhua Energy Co., Ltd has announced that its coal sales amounted to 167.4 million mt in the January-May period this year, down 12.3 percent year on year. In the given period, China Shenhua Energy produced 137.8 million mt of coal, down 1.7 percent year on year.

In May this year, China Shenhua Energy sold 32.5 million mt of coal, down 10.7 percent year on year and decreasing by 8.7 percent month on month, while it produced 28.0 million mt of coal, down 1.4 percent year on year and increasing by 2.6 percent month on month.