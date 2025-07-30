 |  Login 
China Shenhua Energy’s coal sales down 10.9 percent in H1 2025

Wednesday, 30 July 2025 09:47:47 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

Major Chinese coal mining company China Shenhua Energy Co., Ltd has announced that its coal sales amounted to 204.9 million mt in the January-June period this year, down 10.9 percent year on year. In the given period, China Shenhua Energy produced 165.4 million mt of coal, down 1.7 percent year on year.

In June this year, China Shenhua Energy sold 37.5 million mt of coal, down 4.3 percent year on year and increasing by 15.4 percent month on month, while it produced 27.6 million mt of coal, down 1.4 percent year on year and also decreasing by 1.4 percent month on month.


