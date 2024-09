Major Chinese coal mining and washing company China Shenhua Energy Co., Ltd has issued its financial report for the January-June period this year.

The company stated that it registered an operating revenue of RMB 168.078 billion ($23.6 billion) in the given period, up 0.8 percent year on year, while posting a net profit of RMB 29.504 billion ($4.15 billion), up 11.3 percent year on year.