Monday, 07 March 2022 11:00:24 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

China has set its GDP growth target at 5.5 percent for 2022, as stated by Chinese premier Li Keqiang. Meanwhile, he said China will keep its consumer price index (CPI) at around three percent in the given year, while at the same time it will aim to improve the quality of its environment and reduce major pollutant discharge volumes.

Moreover, its energy intensity target will be assessed in the 14th Five-Year plan period.