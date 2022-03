Friday, 11 March 2022 11:11:40 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In February this year, the freight delivered by national railways in China reached 291.78 million mt, rising by 3.09 million mt or 1.07 percent year on year, as announced by China Railway Corporation (CRC).

In order to strengthen the delivery of coal for electricity generation, CRC said it formulated its transportation plans scientifically, reserving coal supplies and providing transportation.