China Coal Energy’s coal sales down two percent in Jan-May

Thursday, 26 June 2025 09:42:09 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

Major Chinese coal mining company China Coal Energy Co., Ltd has announced that it produced 11.9 million mt of coal in May this year, up 1.9 percent year on year, while it sold 21.79 million mt of coal in the given month, down 4.9 percent year on year. 

In particular, in May, its sales volume of its own coal production amounted to 11.76 million mt, up 5.9 percent year on year.

In the January-May period this year, China Coal Energy produced 56.3 million mt of coal, up 2.6 percent year on year, while it sold 107.03 million mt of coal in the given period, down 2.0 percent year on year.

In particular, in the first five months this year, its sales volume of its own coal production amounted to 55.58 million mt, up 2.0 percent year on year.

$1 = RMB 7.162


