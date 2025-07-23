China Coal Energy’s coal sales down 3.6 percent in H2

Major Chinese coal mining company China Coal Energy Co., Ltd has announced that it produced 11.04 million mt of coal in June this year, down 4.9 percent year on year, while it sold 21.65 million mt of coal in the given month, down 11.2 percent year on year.

In particular, in June, its sales volume of its own coal production amounted to 11.53 million mt, down 1.3 percent year on year.

In the January-June period this year, China Coal Energy produced 67.34 million mt of coal, up 1.3 percent year on year, while it sold 128.68 million mt of coal in the given period, down 3.6 percent year on year.

In particular, in the first six months this year, its sales volume of its own coal production amounted to 67.11 million mt, up 1.4 percent year on year.