China Coal Energy’s coal sales down 1.2 percent in January-April

Friday, 16 May 2025 10:06:35 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

Major Chinese coal mining company China Coal Energy Co., Ltd has announced that it produced 11.05 million mt of coal in April this year, up 5.4 percent year on year, while it sold 21.1 million mt of coal in the given month, down 5.8 percent year on year. 

In particular, in April, its sales volume of its own coal production amounted to 11.14 million mt, up 0.4 percent year on year.

In the January-April period this year, China Coal Energy produced 44.4 million mt of coal, up 2.8 percent year on year, while it sold 85.24 million mt of coal in the given period, down 1.2 percent year on year.

In particular, in the first four months this year, its sales volume of its own coal production amounted to 43.82 million mt, up 0.9 percent year on year.


