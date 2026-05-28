China Coal Energy’s coal sales down 10.3 percent in January-April 2026

Major Chinese coal mining company China Coal Energy Co., Ltd has announced that it produced 10.02 million mt of coal in April this year, down 9.3 percent year on year, while it sold 20.42 million mt of coal in the given month, down 3.2 percent year on year.

In particular, in April, its sales volume of its own coal production amounted to 10.29 million mt, down 7.6 percent year on year.

In the January-April period this year, China Coal Energy produced 40.19 million mt of coal, down 9.5 percent year on year, while it sold 76.44 million mt of coal in the given period, down 10.3 percent year on year.

In particular, in the first four months this year, its sales volume of its own coal production amounted to 39.99 million mt, down 8.7 percent year on year.