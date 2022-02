China Coal Energy Company’s coal output up 2.4 percent in January

Wednesday, 16 February 2022 12:16:59 (GMT+3) | Shanghai



Leading Chinese coal producer China Coal Energy Company Limited has announced that it produced 10.55 million mt of coal in January this year, up 2.4 percent year on year, while it sold 24.87 million mt of coal in the given period (including its own coal production), down 20.2 percent year on year.

