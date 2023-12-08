China Baowu Group inks strategic cooperation deal with Huawei

Friday, 08 December 2023 10:58:24 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Major Chinese steelmaker Baowu Group has inked a strategic cooperation agreement with Huawei, a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices.

Accordingly, both parties will strengthen ICT technology innovation and application exploration, to promote industrial digitization and intelligence, aiming to facilitate business development and product extension. In the future, both parties will create new scenarios and artificial intelligence applications in the iron and steel industry, which will create new value for the industry.