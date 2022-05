Thursday, 19 May 2022 09:55:27 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

China Auto Dealer Inventory Warning Index stood at 1.91 percent in April this year, up 9.1 percent month on month, while up 21.7 percent year on year, creating the highest level over the past year, as announced by China Automobile Dealers Association.

The outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic and the strict controlling measures exerted a negative impact on auto industry. In May, the market remained slack, which will unlikely recover to the normal level, while it will likely improve compared to April.