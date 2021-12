Friday, 24 December 2021 16:31:46 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Ministry of Industry & Information Technology (MIIT) of China approved a ninth batch of 113 steel scrap processing centers on December 23, aiming to boost domestic supply of the steelmaking raw material.

The MIIT approved 106 companies for ferrous scrap processing and seven for stainless steel scrap processing.

At the same time, MIIT annulled 7 steel scrap processing companies approved in the previous batches.