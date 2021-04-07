Chile’s CAP Group expects promising 2021

Wednesday, 07 April 2021 20:18:32 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Chilean iron ore and steelmaking holding CAP Group expects a promising 2021, the company said in a document filing.

CAP Group expects iron ore output in 2021 to reach 16.6 million mt. The company said it will focus on increasing iron ore output, while also reducing costs.

“This year we expect stable demand for iron ore and steel related (products),” the company said. The steady demand should be sustained by China’s fiscal incentives and increased demand for these products in North America.

CAP Group said these trends have sustained commodity prices, and this would help CAP Group achieve “very promising results.”