﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Chilean rebar sales up December

Friday, 05 February 2021 20:56:02 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Chilean rebar sales in December rose 6.2 percent, year-over-year, to 53,837 mt, according to a report from the local Civil Construction Chamber (CChC). Chilean rebar sales in December also increased 16.3 percent, month-over-month, when compared to 46,270 mt in November.

As for the full year of 2020, Chilean rebar sales totaled 531,143 mt, 3.6 percent down, year-over-year, from 551,085 mt in the full year of 2019.

Chilean rebar sales in 2020 reached its weakest level in June and July, when sales volumes totaled 24,486 mt in June and 35,116 mt in July.


Tags: Chile  rebar  longs  South America  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

03  Feb

Halt at CAP Group’s pelletizing unit and Port Guacolda II to cost millions
02  Feb

Chile’s CAP Mineria halts Huasco pellet unit, shuts down port due to demonstrations
29  Jan

CAP Acero posts another net loss in 2020
19  Jan

Chile denies Moly-Cop appeal and maintains no duties for Chinese steel grinding balls
19  Jan

Peruvian rebar sales increase 41.3 percent in November