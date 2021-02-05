Chilean rebar sales up December

Friday, 05 February 2021 20:56:02 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Chilean rebar sales in December rose 6.2 percent, year-over-year, to 53,837 mt, according to a report from the local Civil Construction Chamber (CChC). Chilean rebar sales in December also increased 16.3 percent, month-over-month, when compared to 46,270 mt in November.

As for the full year of 2020, Chilean rebar sales totaled 531,143 mt, 3.6 percent down, year-over-year, from 551,085 mt in the full year of 2019.

Chilean rebar sales in 2020 reached its weakest level in June and July, when sales volumes totaled 24,486 mt in June and 35,116 mt in July.