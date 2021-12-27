Celsa France starts trial production at new rolling mill

Monday, 27 December 2021 15:25:03 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Celsa France, a part of Spanish-based CELSA Group, has announced that it has begun the testing phase of the new rolling mill at the company’s industrial complex in Bayonne, with the recent ignition of the furnace and with the production of the first steel pieces. The new rolling mill installed with an investment of €65 million will produce up to 550,000 mt of rolled products per year and this will allow the company to access a new European market that consumes around 20 million mt of wire rod per year. At full capacity, the new rolling mill is likely to generate revenues of around €300 million per year.

CELSA pointed out that the startup of this facility means that Celsa France will be able to produce finished products and thus have direct access to a market for products with greater added value, which will provide greater capacity for return and profitability on investment. The steel group will improve its access to the French market and to Belgium and Holland and even northern Spain. The production site in the south of France will allow the company to diversify its products and markets, also to improve delivery times and customer service, and to operate directly from the territory, SteelOrbis understands.

Meanwhile, Celsa France has also signed a strategic alliance with one of its customers, Intersig France, which will buy part of the new production.